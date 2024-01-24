Wabash National (WNC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Wabash National (WNC) closed the latest trading day at $25.31, indicating a -0.04% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.36%.

The maker of truck trailers's shares have seen a decrease of 1.13% over the last month, surpassing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 6.72% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 2.4%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Wabash National in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 1, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.89, up 5.95% from the prior-year quarter.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Wabash National. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.06% lower. Wabash National is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Wabash National is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.22. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.29, so one might conclude that Wabash National is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, finds itself in the bottom 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.