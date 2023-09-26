Wabash National (WNC) Stock Moves -1.47%: What You Should Know

Wabash National (WNC) closed the most recent trading day at $22.15, moving -1.47% from the previous trading session. This change traded in line with S&P 500. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.57%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of truck trailers had gained 0.31% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 2.85% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Wabash National as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Wabash National is projected to report earnings of $0.97 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 32.88%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Wabash National. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.7% higher. Wabash National is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Wabash National currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.95. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.84, which means Wabash National is trading at a discount to the group.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

