Wabash National (WNC) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know

Wabash National (WNC) closed the most recent trading day at $20.92, moving -0.43% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of truck trailers had lost 9.09% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 0.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.93% in that time.

Wabash National will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Wabash National to post earnings of $0.97 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 32.88%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wabash National should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.7% higher. Wabash National currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Wabash National is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.62. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.6.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

