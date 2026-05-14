Wabash National (WNC) Price Target Decreased by 41.38% to 8.67

The average one-year price target for Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) has been revised to $8.67 / share. This is a decrease of 41.38% from the prior estimate of $14.79 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $8.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.38% from the latest reported closing price of $6.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 189 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wabash National. This is an decrease of 166 owner(s) or 46.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WNC is 0.04%, an increase of 51.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.52% to 41,076K shares. The put/call ratio of WNC is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 2,594K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,327K shares , representing an increase of 10.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WNC by 32.23% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 1,865K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,821K shares , representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WNC by 49.49% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,787K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,548K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,315K shares , representing an increase of 15.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WNC by 0.49% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,108K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 424K shares , representing an increase of 61.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WNC by 130.98% over the last quarter.

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