Wabash National (WNC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Wabash National (WNC) reached $24.73, with a +0.73% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.36%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.45%.

The the stock of maker of truck trailers has risen by 19.29% in the past month, leading the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 6.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.91%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Wabash National in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.89, indicating a 5.95% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Wabash National. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Wabash National is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Wabash National is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.25. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.36, so one might conclude that Wabash National is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

