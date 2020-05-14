Markets
Wabash National Slips To Loss In Q1 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Wabash National Corp. (WNC) reported Thursday a net loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 of $106.65 million or $2.01 per share, compared to net income of $14.78 million or $0.27 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted loss per share was $0.04, compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.27 last year. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the quarter decreased to $387.07 million from $533.17 million in the same quarter last year, as customer pickups of equipment trailed expectations. Analysts expected sales of $418.46 million for the quarter.

