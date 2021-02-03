Markets
Wabash National Q4 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Wabash National Corp. (WNC) reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.10 compared to $0.34, previous year. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.02, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter net sales declined to $404.08 million from $579.00 million, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $365.03 million, for the quarter.

Total company backlog as of December 31, 2020 was approximately $1.5 billion. Backlog rose 43% compared to September 2020 and was 32% above December 2019.

For the full year ending December 31, 2021, Wabash National has issued guidance of $1.9 billion to $2.0 billion in sales and an earnings per share midpoint of $0.75 with a range of $0.70 to $0.80.

