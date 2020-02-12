Wabash National Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Diversified industrial manufacturing company Wabash National Corp. (WNC) posted a growth in its profit for the fourth quarter, in the absence of a year-ago impairment charge, despite lower net sales.

The company's net income rose to $18.4 million from $11.6 million, and earnings per share grew to 34 cents from 21 cents last year.

Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter was 34 cents, while analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected the company to report 38 cents per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items

Net sales for the fourth quarter slid to $579 million from $610.2 million last year.

Looking ahead to the full year 2020, the company said it expects earnings per share midpoint of $1.20, with a range of $1.10-$1.30. Net sales for the next year is anticipated in the range of $2.05 billion - $2.15 billion.

Analysts currently foresee earnings per share of $1.31, on net sales of $2.09 billion, for the year 2020.

