Wabash National Q3 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Wabash National Corp. (WNC) reported a third-quarter net income of $3.89 million or $0.07 per share, down from $25.46 million or $0.46 per share in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share was $0.09 down from $0.46 last year.

Net sales for the third-quarter were $351.58 million, down from $580.91 million in the previous year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.07 per share and revenues of $346.84 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In Thursday regular trade, WNC was trading at $17.02, up $1.71 or 11.17%.

