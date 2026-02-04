Wabash National Loss Widens In Q4; Guides Q1; Stock Slides In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Wabash National Corp. (WNC), an end-to-end supply chain solutions provider for the transportation, logistics and infrastructure markets, on Wednesday reported its loss widened in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.

In the pre-market trading, Wabash National is 6.23% lesser at $10.54 on the New York Stock Exchange.

For the fourth quarter, net loss attributable to stockholders widened to $49.88 million from $1.03 million in the previous year.

Loss per share was $1.23 versus $0.02 last year.

Adjusted net loss attributable to stockholders widened to $37.78 million from $1.03 million in the previous year.

Adjusted loss per share were $0.93 versus $0.02 last year.

On average, 2 analysts had expected the company to report loss of $0.76 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA loss came in at $26.19 millon compared with income of $21.11 million in the previous year

Loss from operations came in at $59.94 million compared with income of $3.59 million million in the prior year.

Net sales declined to $321.45 million from $416.81 million in the previous year.

For the first quarter, the company expected revenue be in the range of $310 million to $330 million and adjusted loss per share to be in the range of $0.95 to $1.05.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

