WABASH NATIONAL Earnings Results: $WNC Reports Quarterly Earnings

WABASH NATIONAL ($WNC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of -$0.58 per share, missing estimates of -$0.27 by $0.31. The company also reported revenue of $380,890,000, missing estimates of $413,963,650 by $-33,073,650.

WABASH NATIONAL Insider Trading Activity

WABASH NATIONAL insiders have traded $WNC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL N PETTIT (SVP and Chief Growth Officer) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $25,785

WABASH NATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of WABASH NATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

