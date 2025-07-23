WABASH NATIONAL Earnings Preview: Recent $WNC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

WABASH NATIONAL ($WNC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $438,112,750 and earnings of -$0.34 per share.
WABASH NATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of WABASH NATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 3,240,950 shares (-44.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,812,497
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 1,542,542 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,045,089
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,499,579 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,570,347
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 1,468,605 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,228,085
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,358,209 shares (-25.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,008,209
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 1,078,834 shares (+350.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,921,115
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 931,604 shares (-92.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,294,224
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.