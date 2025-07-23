WABASH NATIONAL Earnings Preview: Recent $WNC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

WABASH NATIONAL ($WNC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $438,112,750 and earnings of -$0.34 per share.

WABASH NATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of WABASH NATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

