WABASH NATIONAL Earnings Preview: Recent $WNC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

July 23, 2025 — 05:09 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative

WABASH NATIONAL ($WNC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $438,112,750 and earnings of -$0.34 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $WNC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

WABASH NATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of WABASH NATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 3,240,950 shares (-44.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,812,497
  • WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 1,542,542 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,045,089
  • PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,499,579 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,570,347
  • FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 1,468,605 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,228,085
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,358,209 shares (-25.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,008,209
  • AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 1,078,834 shares (+350.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,921,115
  • VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 931,604 shares (-92.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,294,224

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

