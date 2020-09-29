Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 30, 2020

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that WNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.4, the dividend yield is 2.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WNC was $12.4, representing a -23.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.18 and a 98.08% increase over the 52 week low of $6.26.

WNC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) and CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI). WNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.21. Zacks Investment Research reports WNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -113.89%, compared to an industry average of -19.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WNC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

