Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 06, 2021

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that WNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.91, the dividend yield is 2.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WNC was $15.91, representing a -22.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.55 and a 37.51% increase over the 52 week low of $11.57.

WNC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) and Cummins Inc. (CMI). WNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.47. Zacks Investment Research reports WNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 380%, compared to an industry average of 28.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wnc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WNC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WNC as a top-10 holding:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AIRR with an increase of 3.33% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WNC at 3.16%.

