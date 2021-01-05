Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 06, 2021

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that WNC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of WNC was $16.82, representing a -12.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.17 and a 168.69% increase over the 52 week low of $6.26.

WNC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) and CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI). WNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.6. Zacks Investment Research reports WNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -97.84%, compared to an industry average of -7.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WNC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WNC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WNC as a top-10 holding:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AIRR with an increase of 19.85% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WNC at 3.08%.

