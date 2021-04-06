Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 07, 2021

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that WNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.78, the dividend yield is 1.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WNC was $18.78, representing a -8.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.55 and a 183.69% increase over the 52 week low of $6.62.

WNC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) and CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI). WNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.84. Zacks Investment Research reports WNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 423.33%, compared to an industry average of 25.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WNC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.