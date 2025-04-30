Stocks
Wabash National Corporation Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Decline and Reduced Outlook

April 30, 2025 — 07:01 am EDT

Wabash reported $381 million revenue, lower than expected, with operating losses due to weak demand in Transportation Solutions.

Quiver AI Summary

Wabash National Corporation reported a quarterly revenue of $381 million for the first quarter of 2025, significantly lower than expected due to decreased demand for Transportation Solutions, despite growth in its Parts & Services segment. The company experienced a GAAP operating income of $315 million, aided by a $342 million gain related to a legal verdict reduction, while a non-GAAP adjusted operating loss was reported at $27.4 million. The company anticipates a revenue outlook reduction for 2025 to approximately $1.8 billion and a non-GAAP adjusted EPS guidance of $(0.60), reflecting the impact of tariffs and delayed customer investments. Total backlog decreased by 32% year-over-year to $1.2 billion, illustrating ongoing market uncertainties. The CEO highlighted the growth potential in Parts & Services as a crucial stability source amid a challenging environment, stressing the importance of U.S. manufacturing revitalization for future demand.

Potential Positives

  • Quarterly GAAP EPS of $5.36 reflects a substantial gain of $342 million associated with the reduction of a legal verdict, improving the company's financial standing for the quarter.
  • Parts & Services segment reported a revenue growth of 5.5% year-over-year, indicating resilience in this area despite overall challenges in the Transportation Solutions demand.
  • Total backlog of approximately $1.2 billion shows a sequential increase of 5% from year-end 2024, suggesting potential future growth opportunities.
  • The company has successfully right-sized direct labor costs in response to weaker demand, demonstrating proactive cost management for improved operational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

  • Quarterly revenue of $381 million was significantly lower than the prior quarterly outlook, indicating a decline in demand for Transportation Solutions.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted operating loss of $27.4 million highlighted financial struggles, contrasting sharply with the GAAP operating income of $315 million, which was boosted by the legal verdict gain.
  • 2025 revenue outlook was reduced to $1.8 billion, suggesting weakened expected performance, alongside a negative non-GAAP adjusted EPS outlook of $(0.60).

FAQ

What was Wabash's quarterly revenue for Q1 2025?

Wabash reported a quarterly revenue of $381 million, a decrease of 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

How did the Parts & Services segment perform?

The Parts & Services segment experienced positive revenue growth of 5.5% year-over-year, generating $52 million in sales.

What are the GAAP and non-GAAP EPS figures reported?

GAAP EPS was $5.36, while the non-GAAP adjusted EPS stood at $(0.58) for Q1 2025.

What caused the revenue outlook reduction for 2025?

Revenue outlook was reduced to $1.8 billion due to weaker market demand and increased tariff-related uncertainties affecting customer investment.

What is Wabash's total backlog as of Q1 2025?

The total backlog at the end of Q1 2025 stood at approximately $1.2 billion, reflecting a 5% increase from year-end 2024.

$WNC Insider Trading Activity

$WNC insiders have traded $WNC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHAEL N PETTIT (SVP and Chief Growth Officer) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $25,785

$WNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $WNC stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,499,579 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,687,788
  • TRUEMARK INVESTMENTS, LLC added 345,515 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,817,940
  • WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 332,648 shares (-17.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,698,260
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 324,885 shares (-67.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,565,280
  • ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 282,693 shares (-22.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,842,531
  • FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 269,846 shares (+22.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,622,461
  • NORGES BANK added 253,407 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,340,861

Full Release





  • Quarterly revenue of


    $381 million


    - lower than prior quarterly outlook range on weaker Transportation Solutions demand. Parts & Services generated positive revenue growth sequentially and year-over-year.




  • GAAP operating income of


    $315 million


    or Non-GAAP adjusted operating loss of


    $27.4 million


    ; Excludes impact of


    $342 million


    gain in connection with reduced legal verdict.




  • Quarterly GAAP EPS of


    $5.36


    or Non-GAAP adjusted EPS of


    $(0.58)


    . Weaker demand fill led to inflated direct labor costs during the quarter, which have now been right-sized.




  • Total backlog of


    $1.2 billion


    ending Q1; Tariff-related uncertainty causing customers to delay equipment investment decisions.




  • 2025 revenue outlook reduced to $1.8B, Non-GAAP adjusted EPS outlook reduced to $(0.60), excluding impact of gain in connection with reduced legal verdict.




LAFAYETTE, Ind., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), a leader in end-to-end supply chain solutions for the transportation, logistics and infrastructure markets, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.



The Company's net sales for the first quarter of 2025 were $380.9 million, reflecting a 26.1% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The Company generated consolidated gross profit of $19.0 million, equivalent to 5.0% of sales. GAAP operating profit amounted to $314.6 million as the company recognized a $342 million gain in connection with the reduction of a legal verdict. Non-GAAP adjusted operating loss was $27.4 million for the quarter, representing (7.2)% of sales. First quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share was $5.36 or $(0.58) on a Non-GAAP adjusted basis.



As of March 31, 2025, total Company backlog stood at approximately $1.2 billion, a sequential increase of 5% from year-end 2024 and a decrease of 32% compared to the first quarter of 2024 as new order activity remained modest.



"During the first quarter, our GAAP EPS was $5.36, primarily as a result of recognizing a $342 million gain in connection with the reduction of a legal verdict," said Brent Yeagy, president and chief executive officer. "While the reduction in this verdict was a positive development in our efforts to bring this matter to a more reasonable conclusion, there is more work to do, highlighted by our recent filing of notice of appeal. Excluding the gain, non-GAAP adjusted EPS was $(0.58) during the first quarter as revenue came in below our expectations amid a general weakening in market conditions. We have since reduced direct labor to align cost with market conditions. While tariff-related uncertainty has caused customers to delay equipment investment decisions, it's important to highlight the growth in our Parts & Services segment, which we see as an important longer-term source of stability for our portfolio."



For the full-year ending December 31, 2025, the Company reduced its revenue outlook to roughly $1.8 billion and reduced its Non-GAAP adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $(0.85) to $(0.35).



“Wabash's manufacturing footprint and our supply base are both heavily levered to the United States positioning us to avoid direct impact from tariffs. However, second order tariff effects have been meaningful in the short-term as customers have reduced capital expenditure plans until their own customers' have greater clarity," explained Yeagy. "As a result of the weaker than anticipated first quarter and softer outlook, we have reduced our full year guidance. As we look further forward, we believe it's important for the medium term to point out that demand in 2025 is currently projected to undercut replacement levels, resulting in an aging of the fleet which will require catch-up in coming years. Longer term, we believe the administration's activities to leverage a revitalization of U.S. manufacturing could be meaningfully positive for trucking and specifically trailer demand."




Business Segment Highlights



The table below is a summary of select segment operating and financial results prior to the elimination of intersegment sales for the first quarter of 2025 and 2024. A complete disclosure of the results by individual segment is included in the tables following this release.


Wabash National Corporation





Three Months Ended March 31,



2025




2024






New Units Shipped








Trailers



6,290



8,500





Truck bodies



3,000



3,690

















Transportation Solutions


Parts & Services


Three Months Ended March 31,



2025




2024




2025




2024




(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)

Net sales


$

346,803


$
470,428



$

51,955


$
49,234

Gross profit


$

8,414


$
63,112



$

10,589


$
13,334

Gross profit margin



2.4

%


13.4
%



20.4

%


27.1
%

(Loss) income from operations


$

(9,798

)

$
44,255



$

6,910


$
10,520

(Loss) income from operations margin


(2.8)


%


9.4
%



13.3

%


21.4
%




During the first quarter, Transportation Solutions generated net sales of $346.8 million, a decrease of 26.3% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Operating loss for the quarter amounted to $9.8 million, representing (2.8)% of sales.



Parts & Services' net sales for the first quarter were $52.0 million, an increase of 5.5% compared to the prior year quarter. Operating income for the quarter amounted to $6.9 million, or 13.3% of sales.




Non-GAAP Measures



In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the financial information included in this release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating (loss) income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders, adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share, free cash flow, adjusted segment EBITDA, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures and results calculated in accordance with GAAP, including net (loss) income, and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements should be carefully evaluated.



Adjusted operating (loss) income, a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating (loss) income excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating (loss) income to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods. A reconciliation of adjusted operating (loss) income to operating income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.



Adjusted EBITDA includes noncontrolling interest & excludes loss from unconsolidated entity and is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, the Missouri legal matter, impairment and other, net, and other non-operating income and expense. Management believes providing adjusted EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of adjusted EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating income and net income, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.



Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders and adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share reflect an adjustment for the Missouri legal matter and the related tax effect of that adjustment. Management believes providing adjusted measures and excluding certain items facilitates comparisons to the Company’s prior year periods and, when combined with the GAAP presentation of net income and diluted net income per share, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s performance. A reconciliation of adjusted net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders and adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share to net income attributable to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share, the most comparable GAAP financial measures, are included in the tables following this release.



Free cash flow is defined as net cash used in operating activities minus cash payments for capital expenditures minus expenditures for revenue generating assets. Management believes providing free cash flow is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of cash generation period to period with the exclusion of the item identified above. Management believes the presentation of free cash flow, when combined with the GAAP presentations of cash used in operating activities, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance. A reconciliation of free cash flow to cash used in operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.



Adjusted segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, includes noncontrolling interest & excludes loss from unconsolidated entity and is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income, and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment's continuing activities. Adjusted segment EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted segment EBITDA by segment total net sales. A reconciliation of adjusted segment EBITDA to income from operations, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.



Information reconciling any forward-looking Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Segment EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin to GAAP financial measures is unavailable to us without unreasonable effort. We cannot provide reconciliations of the above noted forward looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP financial measures because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Preparation of such reconciliations would require a forward-looking balance sheet, statement of income and statement of cash flows, prepared in accordance with GAAP, and such forward-looking financial statements are unavailable to us without unreasonable effort.




First


Quarter


2025


Conference Call



Wabash will discuss its results during its quarterly investor conference call on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, beginning at 12:00 p.m. EDT. The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be accessible on the "Investors" section of the Company’s website at www.onewabash.com. The conference call will also be accessible by dialing (800) 715-9871, conference ID 9986205. A replay of the call will be available on the site shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.




About



Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries that is Changing How the World Reaches You

®

. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company enables customers to thrive by providing insight into tomorrow and delivering pragmatic solutions today to move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at www.onewabash.com.




Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, all statements regarding the Company’s outlook for trailer and truck body shipments, backlog, expectations regarding demand levels for trailers, truck bodies, non-trailer equipment and our other diversified product offerings, pricing, profitability and earnings, cash flow and liquidity, opportunity to capture higher margin sales, new product innovations, our growth and diversification strategies, our expectations for improved financial performance during the course of the year and our expectations with regards to capital allocation. These and the Company’s other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Without limitation, these risks and uncertainties include the risks related to the Missouri product liability action and the unfavorable jury verdict, the highly cyclical nature of our business, uncertain economic conditions including the possibility that customer demand may not meet our expectations, our backlog may not reflect future sales of our products, increased competition, reliance on certain customers and corporate partnerships, risks of customer pick-up delays, shortages and costs of raw materials including the impact of tariffs or other international trade developments, risks in implementing and sustaining improvements in the Company’s manufacturing operations and cost containment, dependence on industry trends and timing, supplier constraints, labor costs and availability, customer acceptance of and reactions to pricing changes, costs of indebtedness, and our ability to execute on our long-term strategic plan. Readers should review and consider the various disclosures made by the Company in this press release and in the Company’s reports to its stockholders and periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.










































































































































































































































































































































WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)



March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents
$
81,036


$
115,484

Accounts receivable, net

171,693



143,946

Inventories, net

278,648



258,825

Prepaid expenses and other

126,191



76,233

Total current assets

657,568



594,488

Property, plant, and equipment, net

335,501



339,247

Goodwill

196,662



188,441

Deferred income taxes

8,411



94,873

Intangible assets, net

71,656



74,445

Investment in unconsolidated entities

7,250



7,250

Other assets

138,145



112,785

Total assets
$
1,415,193


$
1,411,529


Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity



Current liabilities:



Current portion of long-term debt
$




$



Accounts payable

211,199



146,738

Other accrued liabilities

204,165



161,671

Total current liabilities

415,364



308,409

Long-term debt

417,317



397,142

Deferred income taxes









Other non-current liabilities

177,420



516,152

Total liabilities

1,010,101



1,221,703

Commitments and contingencies



Noncontrolling interest

1,251



996

Wabash National Corporation stockholders’ equity:



Common stock 200,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value, 42,147,995 and 42,882,308 shares outstanding, respectively

786



781

Additional paid-in capital

692,471



689,216

Retained earnings

333,109



105,633

Accumulated other comprehensive losses

(2,450
)


(3,229
)

Treasury stock at cost, 36,515,016 and 35,253,489 common shares, respectively

(620,075
)


(603,571
)

Total Wabash National Corporation stockholders' equity

403,841



188,830

Total liabilities, noncontrolling interest, and equity
$
1,415,193


$
1,411,529

























































































































































































































































































WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,




2025




2024

Net sales
$
380,890


$
515,276

Cost of sales

361,887



438,830

Gross profit

19,003



76,446

General and administrative expenses

(304,685
)


36,673

Selling expenses

6,379



7,042

Amortization of intangible assets

2,789



3,156

Impairment and other, net

(31
)





Income from operations

314,551



29,575

Other income (expense):



Interest expense

(5,026
)


(4,988
)

Other, net

1,614



1,609

Other expense, net

(3,412
)


(3,379
)

Loss from unconsolidated entity

(1,842
)


(1,486
)

Income before income tax expense

309,297



24,710

Income tax expense

78,101



6,423

Net income

231,196



18,287

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

255



120

Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
230,941


$
18,167










Net income attributable to common stockholders per share:



Basic
$
5.41


$
0.40

Diluted
$
5.36


$
0.39


Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands):



Basic

42,716



45,383

Diluted

43,087



46,254





Dividends declared per share
$
0.08


$
0.08























































































































































































































































































































































































































WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,




2025




2024


Cash flows from operating activities



Net income
$
231,196


$
18,287

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities



Depreciation

12,243



9,580

Amortization of intangibles

2,789



3,156

Net loss on sale of property, plant and equipment

33






Deferred income taxes

86,461



(3,574
)

Stock-based compensation

3,249



3,246

Non-cash interest expense

246



237

Loss from unconsolidated entity

1,842



1,486

Changes in operating assets and liabilities



Accounts receivable

(27,747
)


(64,690
)

Inventories

(19,823
)


(10,916
)

Prepaid expenses and other

(15,573
)


772

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

73,227



22,203

Other, net

(348,415
)


2,803

Net cash used in operating activities

(272
)


(17,410
)


Cash flows from investing activities



Cash payments for capital expenditures

(8,698
)


(19,185
)

Expenditures for revenue generating assets

(20,144
)





Proceeds from the sale of assets

40






Acquisition, net of cash acquired

(1,666
)





Note receivable issued to unconsolidated entity

(3,350
)





Net cash used in investing activities

(33,818
)


(19,185
)


Cash flows from financing activities



Proceeds from exercise of stock options

11



7

Dividends paid

(3,864
)


(4,151
)

Borrowings under revolving credit facilities

20,414



232

Payments under revolving credit facilities

(414
)


(232
)

Debt issuance costs paid

(1
)


(5
)

Stock repurchases

(16,504
)


(22,138
)

Distribution to noncontrolling interest






(603
)

Net cash used in financing activities

(358
)


(26,890
)


Cash and cash equivalents:



Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(34,448
)


(63,485
)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

115,484



179,271

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
81,036


$
115,786


Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:



Cash paid for interest
$
191


$
196

Net cash refunds received for income taxes
$
(193
)

$
(40
)

Period end balance of payables for property, plant, and equipment
$
5,001


$
11,512














































































































































































































































































































































































































































WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION




SEGMENTS AND RELATED INFORMATION



(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)




Wabash National Corporation





Three Months Ended March 31,



2025




2024





Units Shipped








New trailers


6,290



8,500




New truck bodies


3,000



3,690




Used trailers


36



15














Three Months Ended March 31,


Transportation Solutions


Parts & Services


Corporate and




Eliminations


Consolidated


2025








New Trailers

$
251,045


$



$
(17,670
)

$
233,375

Used Trailers







1,500







1,500

Components, parts and service







31,502







31,502

Equipment and other


95,758



18,953


(198
)


114,513

Total net external sales

$
346,803


$
51,955

$
(17,868
)

$
380,890

Gross profit

$
8,414


$
10,589

$




$
19,003

(Loss) income from operations

$
(9,798
)

$
6,910

$
317,439


$
314,551

Adjusted (loss) income from operations

1

$
(9,798
)

$
6,910

$
(24,561
)

$
(27,449
)











2024








New Trailers

$
366,158


$



$
(820
)

$
365,338

Used Trailers







1,344







1,344

Components, parts and service







35,630







35,630

Equipment and other


104,270



12,260


(3,566
)


112,964

Total net external sales

$
470,428


$
49,234

$
(4,386
)

$
515,276

Gross profit

$
63,112


$
13,334

$




$
76,446

Income (loss) from operations

$
44,255


$
10,520

$
(25,200
)

$
29,575

Adjusted income (loss) from operations

1

$
44,255


$
10,520

$
(25,200
)

$
29,575



1

Adjusted operating (loss) income, a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating (loss) income excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating (loss) income to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods.
















































































































































































































WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION




SEGMENT AND COMPANY FINANCIAL INFORMATION



(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)


Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income



1

Three Months Ended




March 31,




2025




2024


Transportation Solutions



(Loss) income from operations
$
(9,798
)

$
44,255

Adjustments:



N/A









Adjusted operating (loss) income

(9,798
)


44,255






Parts & Services



Income from operations

6,910



10,520

Adjustments:



N/A









Adjusted operating income

6,910



10,520






Corporate



Income (loss) from operations

317,439



(25,200
)

Adjustments:



Missouri legal matter

(342,000
)





Adjusted operating loss

(24,561
)


(25,200
)






Consolidated



Income from operations

314,551



29,575

Adjustments:



Missouri legal matter

(342,000
)





Adjusted operating (loss) income
$
(27,449
)

$
29,575



1

Adjusted operating (loss) income, a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating (loss) income excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating (loss) income to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods.


























































































































WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION




RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO




NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Adjusted EBITDA



1



:

Three Months Ended March 31,






2025




2024

Net income
$
231,196


$
18,287

Income tax expense

78,101



6,423

Interest expense

5,026



4,988

Depreciation and amortization

15,032



12,736

Stock-based compensation

3,249



3,246

Missouri legal matter

(342,000
)





Impairment and other, net

(31
)





Other, net

(1,614
)


(1,609
)

Loss from unconsolidated entity

1,842



1,486

Adjusted EBITDA
$
(9,199
)

$
45,557































































Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Stockholders



2



:

Three Months Ended March 31,




2025




2024

Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
230,941


$
18,167

Adjustments:



Missouri legal matter

(342,000
)




Tax effect of aforementioned items

86,253





Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders
$
(24,806
)

$
18,167














































































Adjusted Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share



2



:

Three Months Ended March 31,




2025




2024

Diluted earnings per share
$
5.36


$
0.39

Adjustments:



Missouri legal matter

(7.94
)




Tax effect of aforementioned items

2.00





Adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share
$
(0.58
)

$
0.39





Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (in thousands)

43,087



46,254



1

Adjusted EBITDA includes noncontrolling interest & excludes loss from unconsolidated entity and is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, the Missouri legal matter, impairment and other, net, and other non-operating income and expense. Management believes providing adjusted EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of adjusted EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating income and net income, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance.




2

Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders and adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share reflect an adjustment for the Missouri legal matter and the related tax effect of that adjustment.






























































WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION




RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW

1




(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,




2025




2024

Net cash used in operating activities
$
(272
)

$
(17,410
)

Cash payments for capital expenditures

(8,698
)


(19,185
)

Expenditures for revenue generating assets

(20,144
)





Free cash flow

1
$
(29,114
)

$
(36,595
)



1

Free cash flow is defined as net cash used in operating activities minus cash payments for capital expenditures minus expenditures for revenue generating assets. Management believes providing free cash flow is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of cash generation period to period with the exclusion of the item identified above. Management believes the presentation of free cash flow, when combined with the GAAP presentations of cash used in operating activities, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance.




























































































































WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION




RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA

1





AND ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA MARGIN

1




(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)



Transportation Solutions


Parts & Services


Three Months Ended March 31,


2025




2024




2025




2024

(Loss) income from operations
$
(9,798
)

$
44,255


$
6,910


$
10,520

Depreciation and amortization

12,699



11,332



1,152



547

Adjusted segment EBITDA
$
2,901


$
55,587


$
8,062


$
11,067









Adjusted segment EBITDA margin

0.8
%


11.8
%


15.5
%


22.5
%











1

Adjusted segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, includes noncontrolling interest & excludes loss from unconsolidated entity and is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income, and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment's continuing activities. Adjusted segment EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted segment EBITDA by segment total net sales.





Media Contact:



Dana Stelsel


Director, Communications


(765) 771-5766


dana.stelsel@onewabash.com




Investor Relations:



Ryan Reed


VP, Corporate Development & IR


(765) 490-5664


ryan.reed@onewabash.com






This article was originally published on Quiver News

Stocks
Stocks mentioned

WNC

