Wabash National Backs FY21 EPS Outlook, But Boosts Revenue Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Wabash National Corp. (WNC) maintained its earnings outlook for the full-year 2021, while raising annual sales guidance.

For fiscal 2021, the company still projects earnings in the range of $0.70 to $0.80 per share, but raised its sales guidance to a range of $1.95 billion to $2.05 billion from the prior range between $1.9 billion and $2.0 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.77 per share on sales of $1.94 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.