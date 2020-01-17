Wabash National Appoints Mike Pettit As SVP And CFO

(RTTNews) - Wabash National Corp. (WNC) said that it has appointed Mike Pettit as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before, Pettit served as Senior Vice President and Group President, Final Mile Products since January 1, 2018, following Wabash National's acquisition of Supreme Industries in late 2017.

Previously, he served as Wabash National's Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations (2014-2018) and Director of Finance, Commercial Trailer Products (2012-2014). Prior to Wabash National, from 1998 to 2012, Pettit held various finance positions with increasing responsibility at Ford Motor Company.

