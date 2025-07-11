Wabash will host a quarterlyearnings callon July 25, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. ET, accessible via webcast.

Wabash announced that it will host a webcast of its quarterlyearnings conference callon July 25, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. ET to discuss its second-quarter financial results. The call will be available on Wabash's website, along with a slide presentation, and can be accessed by dialing a designated phone number. A replay of the call will be made available shortly after it concludes. Earnings materials will be posted to the website by 7:00 a.m. ET on the day of the call. Wabash is a leader in transportation and logistics solutions, providing a variety of products such as trailers and truck bodies, and is based in Lafayette, Indiana.

Wabash is proactively engaging with investors by hosting a quarterlyearnings conference call demonstrating transparency and commitment to open communication.

The scheduled webcast allows a wider audience to access financial results and insights, which can enhance investor interest and confidence.

Providing a replay of the conference call ensures that stakeholders who cannot attend the live event will still have access to important financial information.

Announcement of theearnings callsuggests potential concerns about company performance, as it typically reflects a need for transparency regarding financial results.



The prominence of "changing how the world reaches you" could indicate that the company is under pressure to innovate and adapt in a competitive market.



Scheduling theearnings callon July 25, 2025, may reflect the company's delayed reporting compared to industry standards, which could raise investor concerns.

What is the date of Wabash's quarterlyearnings conference call

Wabash's quarterlyearnings conference callis scheduled for Friday, July 25, 2025.

How can I access theearnings conference call

You can access the call by dialing (800) 715-9871 using conference ID 9986205.

Where can I find Wabash’s earnings materials?

All earnings materials will be posted on the "Investors" section of Wabash’s website by 7:00 a.m. ET on the call date.

Will there be a replay of theearnings callavailable?

Yes, a replay of the call will be accessible shortly after the presentation concludes on Wabash’s website.

What services does Wabash provide?

Wabash provides connected solutions for transportation, logistics, and distribution, including various trailer products and specialty equipment.

LAFAYETTE, Ind., July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC) today announced that it will webcast its quarterlyearnings conference callto review and discuss its financial results for the second quarter 2025 on Friday, July 25, 2025, beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET.





The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be accessible on the "Investors" section of Wabash’s website, www.onewabash.com, under "Events & Presentations." The conference call will be accessible by dialing (800) 715-9871, conference ID 9986205. A replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation. Access to the replay will be available on the "Investors" section of Wabash’s website under "Events & Presentations."





Wabash’s earnings press release, earnings slides and any other related presentation materials will be posted to the "Investors" section of Wabash’s website by 7:00 a.m. ET on the date of theearnings calland will remain available following the call.







Wabash: Changing How the World Reaches You







Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries that is Changing How the World Reaches You™. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company enables customers to thrive by providing insight into tomorrow and delivering pragmatic solutions today to move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at





onewabash.com





.







Media Contact:







Dana Stelsel





Director, Communications





(765) 771-5766





dana.stelsel@onewabash.com







Investor Relations:







Jacob Page





Sr. Analyst, Corporate Development & IR





(765) 414-2835





jacob.page@onewabash.com



