Wabash Honors Top Suppliers with 2024 Supplier Awards, Recognizing Fastenal and Whiting Door as Pinnacle Award Winners

Wabash honors 38 suppliers with awards for supply chain excellence, including Fastenal and Whiting Door as Pinnacle Award winners.

Wabash, a leader in supply chain solutions, has awarded 38 top suppliers with the 2024 Wabash Supplier Awards, recognizing excellence in supply chain performance based on criteria such as innovation and service. The Pinnacle Award, given to the Supplier of the Year, was awarded to Fastenal and Whiting Door Manufacturing Corp. Fastenal, known for its wide range of industrial supplies, has received its third overall Wabash award and its first Pinnacle Award, while Whiting Door, a leading manufacturer of roll-up doors, has received its seventh overall award and first Pinnacle Award. Both companies emphasize collaboration and shared goals in their partnerships with Wabash, contributing significantly to operational efficiencies and customer satisfaction. Additionally, 29 suppliers received Platinum Awards for consistent excellence, alongside several others who were honored with Distinguished Supplier Awards for outstanding service.

Wabash recognized 38 top suppliers for excellence in supply chain performance, highlighting the company's commitment to collaboration and innovation.

The Pinnacle Award was presented to Fastenal and Whiting Door Manufacturing, underscoring successful partnerships that enhance Wabash's supply chain capabilities.

The recognition of suppliers through Platinum Awards and Distinguished Supplier Awards showcases Wabash's strong supplier network and dedication to high standards in logistics and customer service.

None

LAFAYETTE, Ind., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Wabash (NYSE: WNC)



, a leader in end-to-end supply chain solutions for the transportation, logistics and infrastructure markets, recognizes 38 of its top suppliers with 2024 Wabash Supplier Awards for supply chain excellence.





Each year, Wabash presents awards to top suppliers for excellence in supply chain performance, considering criteria such as innovation, quality, delivery, cost and service. The company’s highest honor is its Pinnacle Award, which recognizes the company’s supplier of the year. This year’s Pinnacle Award winners are Fastenal of Winona, Minnesota, and Whiting Door Manufacturing Corp of Buffalo, New York.





“Our ability to deliver innovative solutions for our customers depends on strong, collaborative supplier relationships,” said Richard Mansilla, vice president, global supply chain for Wabash. “Partners like Fastenal and Whiting Door exemplify what it means to go beyond transactional support. They bring ideas to the table, help us solve complex challenges, and contribute meaningfully to the performance and reliability our customers expect. We’re proud to recognize their outstanding contributions with our highest supplier honor.”





With more than 3,600 in-market locations spanning 25 countries, Fastenal supplies a broad offering of fasteners, safety products, metal cutting products and other industrial supplies to customers engaged in manufacturing, construction, warehousing, wholesale, and state and local government. By investing in local experts and inventory, customer-facing technology, wide-ranging services, and best-in-class sourcing and logistics, they offer a unique combination of capabilities to help their customers reduce cost, risk and scalability constraints in their global supply chains. This high-touch, high-tech approach is reflected in their tagline, Where Industry Meets Innovation™. This award marks Fastenal’s third overall Wabash supplier award and its first Pinnacle Award.





Founded in 1953, Whiting Door is the leading manufacturer of dry freight, insulated and specialty roll-up doors for the transportation industry. A fourth-generation, family-owned company, Whiting has built its reputation on quality, innovation and customer support—underscored by ISO-certified processes and a commitment to continuous improvement. With three manufacturing locations, Whiting is well-positioned to efficiently serve customers from coast to coast. This year marks Whiting’s seventh overall Wabash supplier award and its first Pinnacle Award.





“When Fastenal began its partnership with Wabash three years ago, we asked a simple but important question: What does success look like? The response was clear — Wabash needed Fastenal to operate as if we were part of the Wabash team, bringing forward ideas that would drive efficiencies and reduce costs,” stated Bryce Burgess, Fastenal’s National Account Business Manager. “Being presented with the Pinnacle Award is a testament to the hard work and commitment both teams have invested in developing this strategic relationship. We are truly honored and excited to continue growing together and exploring new opportunities for shared success.”





“Our relationship with Wabash spans many years and is built on shared goals and a mutual commitment to serving our end-user customers,” said Ben Whiting, Vice President of Corporate Development at Whiting Door. “From manufacturing to in-the-field support, we’re proud to be a trusted partner that delivers reliable solutions and adds value throughout the supply chain. Being honored with the Pinnacle Award is a meaningful recognition of the dedication our team brings to this partnership every day.”





Twenty-nine companies earned Platinum Awards for excellence in supply chain performance. These select group of suppliers have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to excellence and logistics optimization that support Wabash’s growth and accelerating innovation.













Platinum Award winners are (in alphabetical order):

















Alcorn Industrial





Lafayette Steel Sales









All State Fastener





Landstar System, Inc.









American Logistics Service, LLC dba KTB Global





Maxion Wheels









AMT Trucking





Old Dominion Freight Line









CDW





Phillips Industries









Clarience Technologies





Pink Team









Constellium





Process Development & Fabrication









Crossroads Galvanizing





R2X LLC









Dayton Freight





Spurlock Transport LLC









Dow Chemical





The Sherwin-Williams Company









Hendrickson





Topshelf Wood Packaging









Hydro





TransLand









Hynes Industries





Venture Logistics









Jost International





Webb Wheel













KW Plastics Recycling

























In addition, Axel Logistics, Creative Producers Group Agency, Elliott Company of Indianapolis, ESAB México, GardaWorld Security Services, Topper Industrial, and Wiley Metal Fabrication received Distinguished Supplier Awards for outstanding customer service, business responsiveness and performance.







Wabash: Changing How the World Reaches You







Wabash (NYSE: WNC) combines physical and digital technologies to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions that optimize supply chains across transportation, logistics and infrastructure markets. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash designs, manufactures, and services an extensive range of products supporting first-to-final mile operations, including dry and refrigerated trailers and truck bodies, platform trailers, tank trailers, structural composites and more. In addition, through the Wabash Marketplace and Wabash Parts, customers gain access to a nationwide parts and service network, Trailers as a Service (TaaS)℠, and advanced tools designed to streamline operations and drive growth. By enabling businesses to thrive today and prepare for tomorrow, Wabash is Changing How the World Reaches You



®



. Learn more at





onewabash.com





.







Media Contact:







Heidi Murphy





(312) 248-8856







wabashprteam@padillaco.com





