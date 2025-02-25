Wabash Expands Service Portfolio with New Ready-to-Mount Program and Parts Facility in Gary, Indiana

Wabash expands services with a new Ready-to-Mount Program and facility in Gary, enhancing supply chain solutions for fleet owners.

Quiver AI Summary

Wabash, a leader in supply chain solutions, is expanding its service portfolio to better meet the growing demand for upfit and ready-to-mount solutions. This expansion includes the introduction of a new Ready-to-Mount Program and the establishment of a Parts and Services facility in Gary, Indiana, opening this April. These initiatives aim to improve service speed and customization for customers, featuring pre-built truck bodies ready for swift deployment. Wabash's network growth also reinforces partnerships with dealers, enabling them to provide enhanced support to fleet owners. The company will showcase these enhancements and new product innovations at Work Truck Week 2025 in Indianapolis from March 4-7.

Potential Positives

Wabash is expanding its service portfolio with the launch of a new Ready-to-Mount Program and a Parts and Services facility in Gary, Indiana, responding to increasing demand for upfit solutions.

The new Gary facility enhances Wabash's nationwide service network, strengthening partnerships with dealers and improving access to customizable solutions for customers.

At Work Truck Week 2025, Wabash will showcase innovative transportation solutions that improve energy efficiency and operational savings, reinforcing the company's commitment to helping fleet owners cut costs and remain competitive.

In 2024, Wabash successfully upfitted more than 1,100 truck bodies through its Parts and Services network, demonstrating strong growth and customer demand for faster, more flexible equipment access.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide specific financial details or metrics that demonstrate the expected impact of the expansion on the company’s overall performance, which leaves stakeholders without a clear understanding of the investment's potential return.

While the company highlights the success of the Parts and Services network in 2024, the mention of only 1,100 upfitted truck bodies may raise concerns about the scalability of their operations and whether this initiative can meet increasing demand.

No details were given regarding potential challenges or competition in the upfit and ready-to-mount solution space, which could paint a picture of an overly optimistic outlook without acknowledging market realities.

FAQ

What is Wabash's Ready-to-Mount Program?

The Ready-to-Mount Program offers pre-built dry freight and platform bodies for quick deployment, enhancing operational efficiency for customers.

Where will Wabash's new facility be located?

The new Parts and Services facility will be located in Gary, Indiana, and will serve the Greater Chicagoland area.

When will the Gary facility open?

The Gary facility is set to open in April 2025, expanding Wabash's service network further.

How can companies access early notification about services?

Companies can sign up at onewabash.com to receive notifications about the availability of Ready-to-Mount and upfit solutions.

What will Wabash showcase at Work Truck Week 2025?

Wabash will showcase its expanded service capabilities and the latest transportation innovations at Work Truck Week from March 4-7, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



LAFAYETTE, Ind., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Wabash (NYSE: WNC)



, a leader in end-to-end supply chain solutions for the transportation, logistics and infrastructure markets, is expanding its service portfolio and network to meet growing demand for upfit and ready-to-mount solutions. This strategic expansion includes the launch of a new Ready-to-Mount Program and the opening of a new Parts and Services facility in Gary, Indiana, serving Greater Chicagoland starting this April.





Wabash will showcase these expanded service capabilities alongside its latest transportation innovations at



Work Truck Week 2025



in Indianapolis March 4-7.





The



Ready-to-Mount Program



from Wabash delivers pre-built dry freight and platform bodies engineered for long-term durability and performance—all with mounting and additional options added in just a few weeks. This rapid deployment helps customers of all sizes meet operational demands faster and more efficiently.





This spring, Wabash will open its seventh Parts and Services center dedicated to truck body upfitting, expanding its coast-to-coast footprint. The new facility will offer customizable solutions—including shelving, telematics and trade-specific packages—with some completed in 10 days or less. Additionally, it will provide truck body services and aftermarket parts, giving customers convenient access to Wabash’s trusted service capabilities. Companies interested in securing early access to Ready-to-Mount and upfit solutions can sign up at



onewabash.com



to be notified of service availability when the facility opens.





“As demand for upfit and ready-to-mount solutions grows, Wabash is leading the way with a national network that brings faster turnaround times and industry expertise directly to our customers,” said Dave Hill, vice president, Recurring Revenue at Wabash. “It’s the combination of our 40 years of innovation leadership, our expanding Parts and Services locations and our extensive connected dealer network that makes Wabash the partner of choice. Together, we're providing unmatched access to the services fleet owners need to stay competitive. In 2024, Wabash upfitted more than 1,100 truck bodies through our Parts and Services network—helping customers access the equipment they need faster and with greater flexibility than traditional OEM sales. The addition of our Gary facility strengthens this network, enhancing accessibility in key markets.”





These network expansions also strengthen Wabash’s partnerships with dealers across the country, enabling them to better serve customers with reduced lead-times and tailored, efficient solutions.





“As a dealer, Wabash’s expanded services help us deliver a more comprehensive experience for our customers,” said Stephen Rybacki, vice president of medium duty truck sales at Bergey’s Truck Centers. “We continue to see demand from fleet owners for upfit and ready-to-mount services that can help them get the trucks they need as quickly as possible. From ready-to-mount solutions to aftermarket parts and service support, Wabash’s growing network and portfolio of solutions allow us to better customize offerings to meet each customer’s unique needs.”





At Work Truck Week, Wabash will also showcase a range of mid- and final-mile solutions designed to help fleet owners boost efficiency, cut costs and stay competitive in an evolving market:











Medium Duty Acutherm™ Refrigerated Truck Body with EcoNex™ Technology:





Maximizes energy efficiency and operational savings with EcoNex composite technology, delivering up to 25 percent thermal efficiency, 15 percent weight reduction and reduced dependence on TRU hours. This breakthrough in temperature control efficiency helps energy-conscious businesses lower costs without sacrificing performance.











Maximizes energy efficiency and operational savings with EcoNex composite technology, delivering up to 25 percent thermal efficiency, 15 percent weight reduction and reduced dependence on TRU hours. This breakthrough in temperature control efficiency helps energy-conscious businesses lower costs without sacrificing performance.







EcoNex Technology Cost Savings Calculator:





An interactive tool that shows fleet owners real-time energy efficiency and cost-saving metrics based on their operations, demonstrating financial benefits over time.











An interactive tool that shows fleet owners real-time energy efficiency and cost-saving metrics based on their operations, demonstrating financial benefits over time.







Dry Freight Truck Body with DuraPlate



®



Technology:





Combines extreme durability and damage resistance with lightweight design. For added versatility and security, options include Kinedyne’s all new K-Track, which transforms walls and floors into secure anchor points, enhancing cargo safety and operational efficiency.











Combines extreme durability and damage resistance with lightweight design. For added versatility and security, options include Kinedyne’s all new K-Track, which transforms walls and floors into secure anchor points, enhancing cargo safety and operational efficiency.







Expanded Service Network:





Wabash will also highlight how it is easing customers’ access to genuine Wabash trailer and truck body parts and services by expanding its service network. Wabash’s network of authorized dealers and preferred partners serve as the backbone of the company’s aftermarket support, providing expert service, maintenance and Wabash genuine parts to keep fleets operating efficiently.











Visit booth #4933 at Work Truck Week or go to



onewabash.com



to learn more about Wabash’s commitment to providing ready solutions that customers can rely on—wherever your business takes you.







Wabash: Changing How the World Reaches You



®









Wabash (NYSE: WNC) combines physical and digital technologies to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions that optimize supply chains across transportation, logistics and infrastructure markets. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash designs, manufactures, and services an extensive range of products supporting first-to-final mile operations, including dry and refrigerated trailers and truck bodies, platform trailers, tank trailers, structural composites and more. In addition, through the Wabash Marketplace and Wabash Parts, customers gain access to a nationwide parts and service network, Trailers as a Service (TaaS)℠, and advanced tools designed to streamline operations and drive growth. By enabling businesses to thrive today and prepare for tomorrow, Wabash is Changing How the World Reaches You



®



. Learn more at



onewabash.com



.







Media Contact:







Dana Stelsel





Director, Communications





(765) 771-5766







dana.stelsel@onewabash.com

















Investor Relations:







Ryan Reed





Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations





(765) 490-5664







ryan.reed@onewabash.com





