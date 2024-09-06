Wabash To Evaluate Legal Options In Response To Court Verdict - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Wabash (WNC) said the company is evaluating all available legal options in response to the verdict by a St. Louis jury in Williams et al. v. Wabash. The case concerns a 2019 motor vehicle accident.

Wabash's General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer Kristin Glazner said: "We respectfully disagree with the jury's verdict and firmly believe it is not supported by the facts or the law. No rear impact guard or trailer safety technology has ever existed that would have made a difference here."

