Markets
WNC

Wabash Enters Multi-year Supply Agreement With J.B. Hunt Transport - Quick Facts

January 10, 2023 — 07:46 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Wabash (WNC) announced a multi-year supply agreement with J.B. Hunt Transport Inc. Wabash said this marks a strategic shift in how it is building a backlog with strategic customers who are interested in jointly planning demand for a period that looks beyond the next 12 months. The long-term deal with J.B. Hunt couples with Wabash's 10-year aluminum supply agreement with Hydro.

"The trailers provided by Wabash over the next few years will help us expand capacity available for services like private fleet outsourcing and drop-and-hook freight," said Nick Hobbs, chief operating officer and president of contract services at J.B. Hunt.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WNC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.