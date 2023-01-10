Wabash Enters Multi-year Supply Agreement With J.B. Hunt Transport - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Wabash (WNC) announced a multi-year supply agreement with J.B. Hunt Transport Inc. Wabash said this marks a strategic shift in how it is building a backlog with strategic customers who are interested in jointly planning demand for a period that looks beyond the next 12 months. The long-term deal with J.B. Hunt couples with Wabash's 10-year aluminum supply agreement with Hydro.

"The trailers provided by Wabash over the next few years will help us expand capacity available for services like private fleet outsourcing and drop-and-hook freight," said Nick Hobbs, chief operating officer and president of contract services at J.B. Hunt.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.