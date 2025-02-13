Wabash Announces Quarterly Dividend Declaration for April 2025

Wabash announces a quarterly dividend of $0.08, payable April 24, 2025, to stockholders of record on April 3, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) has announced a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, set to be paid on April 24, 2025, to stockholders recorded by April 3, 2025. The company, based in Lafayette, Indiana, integrates physical and digital technologies to enhance supply chains within transportation, logistics, and infrastructure, offering a range of products, including trailers and truck bodies. Additionally, Wabash provides services through the Wabash Marketplace and Wabash Parts, facilitating streamlined operations for customers. The press release also includes forward-looking statements regarding the company’s expectations for sales, profitability, and growth, but notes various risks that could impact its future performance, such as economic conditions and competition.

Potential Positives

Wabash declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payment indicates the company's financial stability and ability to generate cash flow, which is particularly significant amid uncertain economic conditions.

This announcement reflects Wabash's ongoing growth strategy and potential financial performance improvements, instilling confidence in current and prospective investors.

Potential Negatives

The company's decision to declare a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share may indicate limited cash flow or profitability concerns, especially if this is lower than previous dividends or market expectations.

The press release's emphasis on forward-looking statements highlights significant uncertainties and risks, including legal challenges (e.g., Missouri product liability action) and economic conditions that could negatively impact the company's future performance.

The mention of increased competition and reliance on certain customers suggests potential vulnerabilities that could threaten the company's market position and financial stability.

FAQ

What is the amount of Wabash's declared quarterly dividend?

Wabash has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share of common stock.

When will the dividend be payable?

The dividend will be payable on April 24, 2025.

What is the record date for the dividend?

Stockholders of record will be eligible for the dividend on April 3, 2025.

What does Wabash specialize in?

Wabash specializes in innovative solutions for transportation, logistics, and infrastructure markets.

How can customers access Wabash's services?

Customers can access Wabash's services through the Wabash Marketplace and Wabash Parts.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WNC Insider Trading Activity

$WNC insiders have traded $WNC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL N PETTIT (SVP and Chief Growth Officer) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $25,785

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $WNC stock to their portfolio, and 162 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LAFAYETTE, Ind., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Wabash (NYSE: WNC)



today announced that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share of the company’s common stock, payable on April 24, 2025, to stockholders of record on April 3, 2025.







Wabash: Changing How the World Reaches You



®









Wabash (NYSE: WNC) combines physical and digital technologies to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions that optimize supply chains across transportation, logistics and infrastructure markets. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash designs, manufactures, and services an extensive range of products supporting first-to-final mile operations, including dry and refrigerated trailers and truck bodies, platform trailers, tank trailers, structural composites and more. In addition, through the Wabash Marketplace and Wabash Parts, customers gain access to a nationwide parts and service network, Trailers as a Service (TaaS)℠, and advanced tools designed to streamline operations and drive growth. By enabling businesses to thrive today and prepare for tomorrow, Wabash is Changing How the World Reaches You



®



. Learn more at



onewabash.com



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, all statements regarding the Company’s outlook for trailer and truck body shipments, backlog, expectations regarding demand levels for trailers, truck bodies, non-trailer equipment and our other diversified product offerings, pricing, profitability and earnings, cash flow and liquidity, opportunity to capture higher margin sales, new product innovations, our growth and diversification strategies, our expectations for improved financial performance during the course of the year and our expectations with regards to capital allocation. These and the Company’s other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Without limitation, these risks and uncertainties include the risks related to the Missouri product liability action and the unfavorable jury verdict, the highly cyclical nature of our business, uncertain economic conditions including the possibility that customer demand may not meet our expectations, our backlog may not reflect future sales of our products, increased competition, reliance on certain customers and corporate partnerships, risks of customer pick-up delays, shortages and costs of raw materials including the impact of tariffs or other international trade developments, risks in implementing and sustaining improvements in the Company’s manufacturing operations and cost containment, dependence on industry trends and timing, supplier constraints, labor costs and availability, customer acceptance of and reactions to pricing changes, costs of indebtedness, and our ability to execute on our long-term strategic plan. Readers should review and consider the various disclosures made by the Company in this press release and in the Company’s reports to its stockholders and periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.







Media Contact:







Dana Stelsel





Director, Communications





(765) 771-5766







dana.stelsel@onewabash.com









Investor Relations:







Ryan Reed





Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations





(765) 490-5664







ryan.reed@onewabash.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.