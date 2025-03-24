Wabash Announces Court Reduction of Punitive Damages in Williams et al. v. Wabash Case

Wabash reduced punitive damages to $108 million after a court ruling, maintaining its commitment to product safety and quality.

Quiver AI Summary

Wabash announced on March 24, 2025, that a Circuit Court has reduced the punitive damages from a $450 million verdict to $108 million in the case of Williams et al. v. Wabash, which stems from a 2019 motor vehicle accident involving a Wabash trailer. The compensatory damages remain at $11.5 million. Wabash believes the damages awarded are excessively high and not supported by the evidence or legal standards. The company has confirmed its commitment to the quality and safety of its products and is exploring further legal options following the ruling. Wabash is a leader in providing innovative solutions for transportation and logistics, continually focused on enhancing supply chain efficiency.

Potential Positives

The Circuit Court reduced the punitive damages award significantly from $450 million to $108 million, which is a substantial financial relief for the company.

The court's ruling reinforces Wabash's constitutional rights, indicating a favorable legal interpretation for the company.

Wabash’s commitment to continuing to provide quality products that enhance road safety showcases their focus on customer satisfaction and corporate responsibility.

Potential Negatives

The company is facing a significant financial liability, with punitive damages still amounting to $108 million after the reduction, which could impact its financial stability.

The ongoing legal challenge and associated media coverage could harm the company's reputation and public perception, particularly concerning product safety.

The press release indicates a substantial verdict from a jury, suggesting a serious issue related to the company's products that may raise concerns for customers and investors.

FAQ

What was the outcome of the recent verdict in the Wabash case?

The punitive damage award against Wabash was reduced from $450 million to $108 million, with compensatory damages remaining at $11.5 million.

What incident led to the legal case against Wabash?

The case stems from a 2019 motor vehicle accident involving a passenger vehicle striking a 2004 Wabash trailer.

How does Wabash feel about the current ruling?

Wabash believes the damages are excessively high and the verdict is unsupported by the facts or the law.

What products does Wabash manufacture and service?

Wabash designs and manufactures a range of products, including dry and refrigerated trailers, truck bodies, and tank trailers.

How can customers access Wabash's services and parts?

Customers can use the Wabash Marketplace and Wabash Parts for a national parts and service network and operational tools.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



LAFAYETTE, Ind., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Wabash (NYSE: WNC)



today announced an update in its challenge to the



verdict issued





against the company



in September by a St. Louis jury in Williams et al. v. Wabash. On March 20, 2025, a Circuit Court determined that the punitive damage award in the case, which stood at $450 million, did not align with the company’s constitutional rights, and ordered the punitive damages award reduced to $108 million with the compensatory damages award remaining at $11.5 million.





The case concerns a 2019 motor vehicle accident in which a passenger vehicle with an unobstructed view struck the back of a nearly stopped 2004 Wabash trailer. The accident occurred nearly two decades after the trailer involved was manufactured by Wabash in compliance with all applicable regulations.





Wabash continues to believe both that the damages remain abnormally high and the verdict is not supported by the facts or the law. The company continues to evaluate all available legal options.





Wabash stands firmly behind the quality and safety of all its products, and this ruling will not prevent the company from continuing to provide its customers with products that contribute to safer roads.







Wabash: Changing How the World Reaches You



®









Wabash (NYSE: WNC) combines physical and digital technologies to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions that optimize supply chains across transportation, logistics and infrastructure markets. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash designs, manufactures, and services an extensive range of products supporting first-to-final mile operations, including dry and refrigerated trailers and truck bodies, platform trailers, tank trailers, structural composites and more. In addition, through the Wabash Marketplace and Wabash Parts, customers gain access to a nationwide parts and service network, Trailers as a Service (TaaS)℠, and advanced tools designed to streamline operations and drive growth. By enabling businesses to thrive today and prepare for tomorrow, Wabash is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Learn more at



onewabash.com



.







Media Contact:







Dana Stelsel





Director, Communications





(765) 771-5766







dana.stelsel@onewabash.com









Investor Relations:







Ryan Reed





Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations





(765) 490-5664







ryan.reed@onewabash.com





