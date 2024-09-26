News & Insights

Wabash Announces 10-Year Strategic Agreement With Steel Dynamics

(RTTNews) - Wabash (WNC) announced a 10-year strategic agreement with Steel Dynamics Inc. The partnership will provide essential steel components, such as hot-rolled, galvanized, and painted steel coils, along with steel crossmembers, to support Wabash's extensive portfolio of transportation solutions, including van trailers, tank trailers, platform trailers, and truck bodies.

Wabash noted that the agreement underscores its commitment to long-term demand planning and its strategy of collaborating with industry leaders like Steel Dynamics.

