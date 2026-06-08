WAB Stock Up 26.8% Y/Y: Can the Momentum Last Throughout 2026?

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB), operating as Wabtec Corporation, shares have performed well on the bourse of late. Shares of this Pittsburgh-based company have surged 26.8% over the past year, outperforming the Zacks Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry’s 20.2% growth.



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Given the impressive price performance, let's take a deeper look at the factors driving growth at this global freight rail and passenger transit player, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and assess its potential for continued gains.

Wabtec continues to strengthen its growth profile through a steadily expanding backlog that provides strong revenue visibility. The company increased its 12-month backlog by 12.8% year over year to $1.05 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026, reflecting healthy customer demand and solid order momentum. Wabtec also maintained a multi-year backlog of $8.50 billion, which reinforces its long-term growth prospects and provides a substantial pipeline of future business.

The expanding backlog highlights customers’ confidence in Wabtec’s products and technologies while improving the company’s ability to generate predictable revenues. By growing both its short-term and long-term backlog, Wabtec strengthens revenue stability and positions itself to benefit from favorable rail industry trends and sustained demand across its markets.

Wabtec also enhances shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation. The company returned $111 million in dividends and $473 million through share repurchases in 2022, followed by $123 million in dividends and $409 million in buybacks in 2023. In 2024, Wabtec returned a record $1.2 billion to shareholders and approved a 25% dividend increase. The company maintained this momentum in the first quarter of 2026 by repurchasing $242 million of its shares and paying $53 million in dividends, actions that support earnings growth and demonstrate confidence in its financial outlook.

Wabtec complements these strengths with a solid liquidity position. The company ended the first quarter of 2026 with a current ratio of 1.02, indicating that it possesses sufficient resources to meet its near-term obligations. By maintaining financial flexibility, expanding its backlog and consistently returning capital to shareholders, Wabtec reinforces its ability to drive sustainable growth and deliver long-term value.

Estimate Revisions to Head North

Driven by the positives discussed above, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the full-year 2026 and 2027 earnings has been revised 1.9% and 3.5%, respectively, upward over the past 60 days.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD and International Seaways INSW.

EXPD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Expeditors has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.9% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.96%.

INSW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

INSW has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 33.93%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.