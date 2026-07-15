WAB to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing for the Stock?

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies WAB, operating as Wabtec Corporation, is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026results on July 22, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WAB’s second-quarter 2026 earnings has remained flat at $2.63 per share over the past 60 days. The consensus mark for earnings implies a 15.9% upside from the year-ago actual. The consensus estimate for sales (currently pegged at $3.08 billion) suggests a 13.8% uptick from the year-ago actual.

Wabtec has an encouraging earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 3.97%.

Wabtec Price and EPS Surprise

Wabtec price-eps-surprise | Wabtec Quote

Factors Likely to Have Influenced WAB's Q2 Performance

We expect Wabtec's performance in the to-be-reported quarter to have been adversely affected by higher operating expenses. Persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and ongoing supply-chain disruptions are also likely to have pressured the company's bottom line.

Conversely, WAB's top-line performance in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have benefited from stronger demand for services and components, supported by solid sales across both the aftermarket and original equipment manufacturing (OEM) channels.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Freight revenues is pegged at $2.19 billion, implying 4.9% growth from the prior-year reported figure. The consensus mark for Transit revenues is pinned at $839.37 million, indicating 6.65% growth from the prior-year reported figure.

What Our Model Says About WAB

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Wabtec this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Wabtec has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Highlights of WAB’s Q1 Results

WAB reported encouraging first-quarter 2026 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year.

Quarterly earnings per share of $2.71 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.55 and improved 18.9% year over year, driven by higher sales and non-operational benefits primarily related to currency fluctuation and the timing of tax expense. Revenues of $2.95 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.93 billion and grew 13% year over year.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Expeditors International of Washington EXPD has an Earnings ESP of +2.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

EXPD is set to report second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Expeditors’ second-quarter 2026 earnings has been revised 2.52% upward over the past 60 days. EXPD’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.96%.

Schneider National SNDR has an Earnings ESP of +3.76% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. SNDR is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 30.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings has remained flat at 22 cents over the past 60 days. SNDR’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the preceding four quarters (missing the mark twice and met the mark once in the remaining three quarters). The average miss is 17.97%.

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Wabtec (WAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.