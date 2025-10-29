Waaree Energies (NSEI:WAAREEENER) Price Target Increased by 10.23% to 3,201.61

The average one-year price target for Waaree Energies (NSEI:WAAREEENER) has been revised to ₹ 3,201.61 / share. This is an increase of 10.23% from the prior estimate of ₹ 2,904.55 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 2,107.87 to a high of ₹ 4,620.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.26% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 3,490.05 / share.

Waaree Energies Maintains 0.11% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.11%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,170K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,066K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 175K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

FLIN - Franklin FTSE India ETF holds 102K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

MXENX - Great-West Emerging Markets Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 64K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

