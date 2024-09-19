WA1, Tjamu Tjamu Sign Negotiation Protocol for West Arunta Project

WA1 Resources (ASX:WA1,OTC Pink:WAORF) said on Tuesday (September 17) that it has signed a negotiation protocol with Tjamu Tjamu (Aboriginal Corporation) RNTBC for its West Arunta project in Western Australia.

Tjamu Tjamu is the native title representative body for the Kiwirrkurra People.

The two parties entered the negotiation protocol for the sake of ensuring that the rights of both WA1 and Tjamu Tjamu are protected, especially concerning infrastructure construction in the project area.

“It’s good to have these rules for talking, we want to make sure this project happens the right way and everyone has a good chance to share the benefits of the project,” said Bobby West, director of Tjamu Tjamu.

He added that the Kiwirrkurra People have a good relationship with WA1, which has worked near them for some time.

Tom Lyons, executive director of WA1, also spoke positively about the negotiation protocol.

“After a decade of working cooperatively with the Kiwirrkurra common law holders we are pleased to have them formally involved in the development of Luni,” he said, noting that WA1 wants to create a good experience for the community.

The Luni niobium deposit is located at West Arunta, which itself is about 490 kilometres south of Halls Creek.

Lyons also shared that the negotiation protocol is essential to obtaining the requisite licencing and approvals for proposed project infrastructure, including an access road connecting Luni to the mid-state highway. Following heritage, environmental and engineering assessments, a miscellaneous licence application for the access road has been placed.

“Signed protocols are now in place to provide a pathway for consultation with the two key native title holders relating to the proposed development of the project,” WA1 said in its announcement. “We are committed to creating positive and long-lasting benefits for the communities where we operate, and this will be reflected in the spirit of our negotiations.”

