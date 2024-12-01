News & Insights

WA1 Resources Welcomes New Director Lee Bowers

December 01, 2024 — 04:57 pm EST

WA1 Resources Ltd (AU:WA1) has released an update.

WA1 Resources Ltd has announced the appointment of Lee Bowers as a new director, effective December 2, 2024. Bowers holds a notable interest in the company with 45,000 shares registered in his name and additional shares held indirectly through his spouse and Fivemark Capital Pty Ltd. This move could potentially influence the company’s future direction and shareholder interests.

