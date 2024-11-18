News & Insights

WA1 Resources Ltd Successfully Passes AGM Resolutions

November 18, 2024 — 11:29 pm EST

WA1 Resources Ltd (AU:WA1) has released an update.

WA1 Resources Ltd announced that all resolutions proposed at their Annual General Meeting were successfully passed. Key resolutions included the re-election of a director and the appointment of an auditor, demonstrating strong shareholder support for the company’s governance. This outcome reflects positively on the company’s strategic direction and shareholder relations.

