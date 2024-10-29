WA1 Resources Expands Share Quotation on ASX

WA1 Resources Ltd (AU:WA1) has released an update.

WA1 Resources Ltd has announced the quotation of 2,850,000 new fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of October 29, 2024. This move comes after the exercise of options or conversion of other convertible securities, indicating a strategic capital management approach by the company. Investors in the stock market may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s liquidity and market presence.

