WA1 Resources Director Increases Shareholding

WA1 Resources Ltd has announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, Rhys Bradley, involving the exercise of 650,000 unlisted options worth $195,000. This transaction increases Bradley’s holding to 4,066,666 fully paid ordinary shares through Ryecroft Holdings Pty Ltd. Investors might want to keep an eye on such movements as they can indicate strategic positioning by company insiders.

