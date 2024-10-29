WA Kaolin Eyes Growth with New Projects and Markets

WA Kaolin Ltd. (AU:WAK) has released an update.

WA Kaolin Ltd reported a dip in sales for the September quarter; however, the company is optimistic about future growth, driven by new customers and increasing demand for engineered ceramic products. The completion of their classifier project is expected to boost sales by enhancing product quality for key Asian markets. Additionally, WA Kaolin is focused on reducing operational costs and expanding its market presence, particularly in the paint and paper industries.

