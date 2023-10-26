W.W. Grainger Revises Annual Outlook In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) on Thursday revised its annual outlook, in line with analysts' estimates.

For the full year, the company now expects earnings per share of $36 to $36.60 against its previous expectation of $35 to $36.75.

On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to earn $36.01 per share, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For full year, GWW now forecasts net sales of $16.4 billion to $16.6 billion versus its previous outlook of $16.4 billion to $16.8 billion.

Analysts, on average, project the company to register a revenue of $16.57 billion.

The company also revised its net sales growth outlook to 8 percent- 9.1 percent from its previous expectation of 8 percent- 10.6 percent.

