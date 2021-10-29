W.W. Grainger Reaffirms FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) reaffirmed its earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2021.

For fiscal 2021, the company continues to project earnings in the range of $19.00 to $20.50 per share on net sales between $12.7 billion and 13.0 billion.

The company noted that it expects revenue to finish the year near the midpoint and expects all other metrics to fall between the low end and the midpoint of the range, given the solid results of the third quarter.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $19.13 per share on revenue of $12.83 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"Despite the current market and supply chain uncertainties, we are confident in our ability to deliver solid performance in the fourth quarter and into 2022," said DG Macpherson, Chairman and CEO.

