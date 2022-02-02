W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So while W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) has a high ROCE right now, lets see what we can decipher from how returns are changing.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for W.W. Grainger:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.30 = US$1.4b ÷ (US$6.4b - US$1.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, W.W. Grainger has an ROCE of 30%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Trade Distributors industry average of 12%.

NYSE:GWW Return on Capital Employed February 2nd 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for W.W. Grainger compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for W.W. Grainger.

So How Is W.W. Grainger's ROCE Trending?

Things have been pretty stable at W.W. Grainger, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So while the current operations are delivering respectable returns, unless capital employed increases we'd be hard-pressed to believe it's a multi-bagger going forward. With fewer investment opportunities, it makes sense that W.W. Grainger has been paying out a decent 31% of its earnings to shareholders. Given the business isn't reinvesting in itself, it makes sense to distribute a portion of earnings among shareholders.

The Bottom Line On W.W. Grainger's ROCE

Although is allocating it's capital efficiently to generate impressive returns, it isn't compounding its base of capital, which is what we'd see from a multi-bagger. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 115% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing W.W. Grainger that you might find interesting.

W.W. Grainger is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

