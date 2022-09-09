W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is W.W. Grainger's Net Debt?

As you can see below, W.W. Grainger had US$2.35b of debt, at June 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. On the flip side, it has US$262.0m in cash leading to net debt of about US$2.09b. NYSE:GWW Debt to Equity History September 9th 2022

How Strong Is W.W. Grainger's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that W.W. Grainger had liabilities of US$1.75b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.83b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$262.0m as well as receivables valued at US$2.10b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$2.22b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given W.W. Grainger has a humongous market capitalization of US$29.0b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

W.W. Grainger's net debt is only 0.97 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 21.9 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. On top of that, W.W. Grainger grew its EBIT by 41% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if W.W. Grainger can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, W.W. Grainger recorded free cash flow worth 55% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

The good news is that W.W. Grainger's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its EBIT growth rate is also very heartening. Looking at the bigger picture, we think W.W. Grainger's use of debt seems quite reasonable and we're not concerned about it. While debt does bring risk, when used wisely it can also bring a higher return on equity. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for W.W. Grainger you should know about.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

