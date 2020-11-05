W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 06, 2020

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.53 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GWW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $374.71, the dividend yield is 1.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GWW was $374.71, representing a -4.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $392.53 and a 86.79% increase over the 52 week low of $200.61.

GWW is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS) and NCR Corporation (NCR). GWW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.58. Zacks Investment Research reports GWW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -5.75%, compared to an industry average of -21.2%.

