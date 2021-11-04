W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GWW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GWW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $474.44, the dividend yield is 1.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GWW was $474.44, representing a -1.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $479.87 and a 33.18% increase over the 52 week low of $356.23.

GWW is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). GWW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $17.52. Zacks Investment Research reports GWW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.5%, compared to an industry average of 26.7%.

Interested in gaining exposure to GWW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GWW as a top-10 holding:

Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (UTRN)

TrueShares ESG Active Opportunities ETF (ECOZ)

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)

First Trust VL Dividend (FVD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ECOZ with an increase of 12.81% over the last 100 days. UTRN has the highest percent weighting of GWW at 4.05%.

