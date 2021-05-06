W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GWW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.88% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $460.56, the dividend yield is 1.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GWW was $460.56, representing a -0.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $460.97 and a 74.57% increase over the 52 week low of $263.83.

GWW is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). GWW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $14.11. Zacks Investment Research reports GWW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 23.58%, compared to an industry average of 28.1%.

Interested in gaining exposure to GWW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GWW as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL)

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (DWEQ)

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA)

ProShares Trust (NOBL)

LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF (LSAF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is LSAF with an increase of 16.3% over the last 100 days. DVOL has the highest percent weighting of GWW at 2.86%.

