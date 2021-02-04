W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 05, 2021

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.53 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GWW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GWW has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of GWW was $366.11, representing a -14.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $427.90 and a 82.5% increase over the 52 week low of $200.61.

GWW is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as NCR Corporation (NCR) and Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR). GWW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.58. Zacks Investment Research reports GWW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.2%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GWW Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to GWW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GWW as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (NOBL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NOBL with an increase of 10.02% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GWW at 1.67%.

