W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.53 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GWW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $344.41, the dividend yield is 1.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GWW was $344.41, representing a -0.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $347.45 and a 71.68% increase over the 52 week low of $200.61.

GWW is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS) and NCR Corporation (NCR). GWW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.42. Zacks Investment Research reports GWW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -9.73%, compared to an industry average of -26.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GWW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GWW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GWW as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTCS with an increase of 20.68% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GWW at 2.07%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.