W.W. Grainger (GWW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

W.W. Grainger (GWW) closed the most recent trading day at $727.07, moving -1.34% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.61%.

Heading into today, shares of the seller of maintenance and other supplies had gained 10.95% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 8.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.1% in that time.

W.W. Grainger will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $8.94, up 24.34% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.19 billion, up 9.16% from the prior-year quarter.

GWW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $35.83 per share and revenue of $16.64 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.8% and +9.27%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for W.W. Grainger should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% higher. W.W. Grainger is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that W.W. Grainger has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.57 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.45, so we one might conclude that W.W. Grainger is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that GWW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Industrial Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.78 at yesterday's closing price.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GWW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

