W.W. Grainger (GWW) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

W.W. Grainger (GWW) reported $4.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9%. EPS of $9.28 for the same period compares to $7.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $8.96, the EPS surprise was +3.57%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how W.W. Grainger performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Reported Growth : 9% compared to the 9.04% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 9% compared to the 9.04% average estimate based on six analysts. Total Organic growth (Daily, constant currency sales) : 10.1% compared to the 9.51% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 10.1% compared to the 9.51% average estimate based on three analysts. Net Sales- High-Touch Solutions N.A. $3.36 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.9%.

$3.36 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.9%. Net Sales- Other : $76 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $65.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.9%.

: $76 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $65.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.9%. Net Sales- Endless Assortment : $751 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $800.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

: $751 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $800.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%. Operating earnings (losses)- High-Touch Solutions N.A. $600 million versus $579.08 million estimated by five analysts on average.

$600 million versus $579.08 million estimated by five analysts on average. Operating earnings (losses)- Other : -$4 million versus -$5.81 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: -$4 million versus -$5.81 million estimated by five analysts on average. Operating earnings (losses)- Endless Assortment: $65 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $68.44 million.

Shares of W.W. Grainger have returned -7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.