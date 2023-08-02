W.W. Grainger (GWW) Price Target Increased by 5.11% to 783.73

The average one-year price target for W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) has been revised to 783.73 / share. This is an increase of 5.11% from the prior estimate of 745.62 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 624.18 to a high of 866.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.13% from the latest reported closing price of 738.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1755 funds or institutions reporting positions in W.W. Grainger. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 2.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GWW is 0.31%, an increase of 11.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.31% to 40,620K shares. The put/call ratio of GWW is 1.86, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,398K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,383K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 15.60% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,261K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,356K shares, representing a decrease of 7.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 11.44% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 1,091K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing an increase of 88.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 13.67% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,068K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,060K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 59.86% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,055K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,059K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 19.46% over the last quarter.

W.W. Grainger Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2020 sales of $11.8 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, with operations primarily in North America, Japan and Europe.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

