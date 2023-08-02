W.W. Grainger (GWW) Price Target Increased by 5.11% to 783.73

The average one-year price target for W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) has been revised to 783.73 / share. This is an increase of 5.11% from the prior estimate of 745.62 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 624.18 to a high of 866.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.13% from the latest reported closing price of 738.49 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1755 funds or institutions reporting positions in W.W. Grainger. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 2.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GWW is 0.31%, an increase of 11.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.31% to 40,620K shares. The put/call ratio of GWW is 1.86, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,398K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,383K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 15.60% over the last quarter.
Clearbridge Investments holds 1,261K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,356K shares, representing a decrease of 7.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 11.44% over the last quarter.
Envestnet Asset Management holds 1,091K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing an increase of 88.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 13.67% over the last quarter.
Wells Fargo holds 1,068K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,060K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 59.86% over the last quarter.
VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,055K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,059K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 19.46% over the last quarter.
W.W. Grainger Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2020 sales of $11.8 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, with operations primarily in North America, Japan and Europe.
Additional reading:
- GRAINGER REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER 2023 Focused execution driving continued strong results; Company raises midpoint of full year 2023 guidance
- W.W. Grainger, Inc. Names George Davis to its Board of Directors Davis joins Board after serving as Chief Financial Officer for three multinational companies
- GRAINGER REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2023 Continued strong performance amidst resilient demand environment; Company raises full year 2023 guidance
- Statement of Eligibility on Form T-1 under the Trust Indenture Act of 1939, as amended, of U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association.
- SUMMARY DESCRIPTION OF THE COMPANY MANAGEMENT INCENTIVE PROGRAM
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.