W.W. Grainger (GWW) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

W.W. Grainger (GWW) closed the most recent trading day at $828.81, moving +1.22% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.43%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the seller of maintenance and other supplies had gained 3.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 8.49%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.94%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of W.W. Grainger in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $8.03, showcasing a 12.46% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.05 billion, indicating a 6.42% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

GWW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $36.37 per share and revenue of $16.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.62% and +8.51%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for W.W. Grainger. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, W.W. Grainger is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, W.W. Grainger is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.51. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.66 of its industry.

One should further note that GWW currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Industrial Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.06.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, positioning it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.