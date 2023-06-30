W.W. Grainger (GWW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

W.W. Grainger (GWW) closed at $788.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.8% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.84%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of maintenance and other supplies had gained 19.38% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's gain of 10.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from W.W. Grainger as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 27, 2023. On that day, W.W. Grainger is projected to report earnings of $8.99 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25.03%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.19 billion, up 9.16% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $35.94 per share and revenue of $16.64 billion, which would represent changes of +21.17% and +9.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for W.W. Grainger should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% higher. W.W. Grainger is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, W.W. Grainger is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.77. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.27.

We can also see that GWW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Industrial Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.75 at yesterday's closing price.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

